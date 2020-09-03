A SHOOTOUT between drug traffickers and the Guardia Civil has left three officers injured in Cadiz this morning.

The agents came under fire during a raid on a suspected marijuana plantation in Coto de Bornos in the Sierra de Cadiz.

Three officers were hit and had to be transferred to the regional hospital, according to the Unified Guardia Civil Association (AUGC).

?? IMPORTANTE??

Heridos tres Guardias Civiles al ser recibidos a tiros al investigar una plantación de #Marihuana en Bornos (Cádiz)

Han sido trasladados al Hospital Comarcal

Ya hay detenidos. Operación sigue abierta con gran despliegue de Unidades pic.twitter.com/YmRbHHGZrR — AUGC Cádiz (@AUGC_Cadiz) September 3, 2020

A manhunt involving more than 100 officers was quickly underway for the three assailants who disappeared into the hills.

Arrests have since been made in connection to the shooting.

“The arrests have begun,” the AUGC tweeted, “the operation involving more than 100 agents is seeing results, well done.”

One of the wounded officers has a serious ankle injury while the other two are said to have ‘serious injuries’, but no other details have been released.