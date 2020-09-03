A SIX-YEAR-OLD boy was left home alone for several days by his parents in a Valencian Community town, according to the Policia Nacional.

Agents were called in last night(September 2) after reports of a child leaning over a fourth-floor balcony in the town of Xirivella, outside Valencia City.

His mother and father, aged 25 and 26, have been arrested for child abandonment .

Police arrived at the apartment at around 8.30pm and heard the sound of cartoons blaring out from a television.

After knocking on the door, they heard a child’s voice asking who was there, and the partially-clothed and frightened youngster let them in.

He told them that he was on his own and the agents immediately noticed the messy state of the home.

That included remains of meals cooked by the youngster that were strewn around the apartment.

The Policia Nacional phoned the boy’s grandmother who lost her temper and told agents that this was not the first time that he had been abandoned by his parents.

She arrived to take care of her grandson, while his parents were called and arrived back at their home.

They offered differing stories as to who was meant to be looking after the boy.

A police search uncovered two rooms with counterfeit items, mainly shoes, which the couple were planning to sell.

The couple have been charged over possessing fake goods as well as with child abandonment.

It’s been revealed that they both have a criminal record.