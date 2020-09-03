NEYMAR is one of three PSG stars to have tested positive for COVID-19 after a enjoying an extravagant break on the White Isle.

The Brazilian was spotted soaking up the sun in Ibiza following his side’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

However, Paris Saint-Germain have been dealt a blow ahead of their return to Ligue 1 action after players Neymar, Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes all tested positive for coronavirus.

PSG tweeted: “Three players from @PSG_inside are confirmed positive by the Sars CoV2 test and are subject to the appropriate health protocol.

“All players and staff will continue to perform tests over the next few days.”

Neymar was seen rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous while on the party island and may have contracted the virus while in Spain.

The Brazilian, along with Maria and Paredes will now required to self-isolate for at least eight days after testing positive for COVID.

The football star has had a tough few weeks after losing the Champions League final, which left him in tears on the pitch in Lisbon.

But Neymar admits he wants to stay at PSG and reach the showpiece once again.

“I am staying at PSG next season,” Neymar said during an interview with PSG Le Mag.

“I remain and with the ambition to return to the final of the Champions League, this time to win it.

“I like this idea of doing everything to leave my name in the history books of my club.”