SWISS police have arrested the 29-year-old boyfriend of a Valencia woman, whose body was found in the boot of her car last Sunday.

Janner Jiminez Ortiz was detained at Geneva railway station this morning(September 3) on a International Arrest Warrant and is the prime suspect in the killing of Yesica Daniela Gularte.

She was reported missing a week before her decomposing body was discovered in her own car which was parked 200 metres from her home on Calle Melendez in Valencia City.

An autopsy showed that the 33-year-old nursing assistant had been strangled to death.

The Policia Nacional suspected that Janner Jiminez had fled Spain and initial reports suggested that he was hiding out in a town on the French-Swiss border.

He was tracked down to Geneva railway station where he was planning to board a train that would take him out of the country.

Investigators believe that he was planning to try to get back to his native Colombia in South America.