COIN has detected a coronavirus outbreak at the centre for the disabled.

The inland Malaga town reported today that several workers and residents are affected.

According to mayor Francisco Santos, the centre has been disinfected and residents isolated so that care can continue to be provided.

Santos said he was ‘concerned’ by the outbreak but reiterated that ‘under no circumstances’ has the installation of a field hospital been studied or considered.

“At the moment, no hospital in the province has collapsed, the situation is being controlled by the health authorities,” Santos said today.

Coin has seen 71 cases of coronavirus declared in the past 14 days, but Santos believes that number ‘will be widely exceeded in the coming weeks’, reaching up to 200 cases.

The town, popular with British expats, is currently performing between 100 and 150 PCR tests per day.

“The positive news is that the vast majority cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms,” added Santos, “so there have hardly been any hospitalisations nor are there any in the ICU.”

Coin has also ramped up its disinfecting programme, with street bleaching teams doubled.