THE number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in Spain with 8,959 added to the running total today.

According to the health ministry, some 3,607 of these were within the last 24 hours.

It brings the total number of official infections to 488,513.

While positive results are rising, some 70% are asymptomatic, meaning they are showing no symptoms.

But health authorities today warned that the disease is still a danger for at risk groups and that the young are not immune.

It comes as a further 270 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

It means a total of 7,149 hospitals beds are being taken up by coronavirus patients in Spain – around 6%.

However in Madrid that figure rises to 16% while in Aragon it is 12%.

In his press conference today, director of health emergencies Fernando Simon said more than 30% of new cases are being reported in Madrid.

Some 13% are in Catalunya, 8% in the Basque Country and between 3% and 4% in Aragon.

The expert said the number of PCR tests being carried out is always increasing.

In another good sign, Simon said the incidence of the virus in Spain ‘has remained stable throughout the week.’

“This implies there has been, not a complete stabilisation, but a reduction in the growth of COVID-19,” he said.

“The increase in transmission will be much slower this week than what we have seen in previous weeks.”