AN AREA of the Mar Menor that was ravaged during the Gota Fria storms almost a year ago has picked up €2.8 million to pay for emergency repairs and expenses.

Los Alcázares mayor, Mario Cervera, said the money was transferred directly into the municipal coffers by the national government in Madrid last Friday(August 28).

“The funding will cover the payment of invoices to all the companies that gave services to help Los Alcázares at a difficult time,” Cervera added.

Three days of torrential storms followed by flooding brought chaos to large parts of the Mar Menor and Vega Baja regions as the heavens opened up on September 12 last year.

The payment to Los Alcázares will cover bills for a variety of work from the removal of sludge and personal belongings from homes through to hiring machinery and emergency work on public roads.