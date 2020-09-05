WORK on a major boardwalk revamp on the southern shores of the Mar Menor could start early next year,

The project will go out to tender over the next few weeks after a long campaign from residents wanting improvements on the Paseo Miguel Hernández in Los Urrutias.

€1.4 million is to be spent on the overhaul after a final plan was out for public consultation in January 2019.

The revamped Paseo will connect two existing walkways at Punta Brava and Los Urrutias.

Improvements will include a new cobblestoned pavement along with new lights, street furniture, and a 600-metre long retaining wall.

A new rainwater collection and sewage pipe network will be installed in addition to access points to local beaches via stairs and ramps.

