A TOTAL of 12 winners were announced for the Gibraltar Sustainability Awards last night judged by UN goals.

The awards were judged by sustainability professionals based in Australia, Lebanon, Singapore, Spain, Wales, South Africa, Guernsey and Gibraltar.

“Finalists submitted short videoclips that captured their concerns and achievements,” said the organisers.

“These built upon the detailed application submitted.

“Judges commented how the videos brought alive some of the realities as well as the value of these initiatives.”

One of the judges, Kim Loddo, of Loddo Architects UK, explained: “Making recommendations was a hard task and there clearly is a lot of work being done in the local community to promote and embed sustainable practices and to respond to climate change as robustly as possible.

“In my opinion, and without exception, all the shortlisted teams, should be very proud of the positive impact they are having.”

The trophies were original pieces made by hand out of recycled materials, in keeping with the spirit of the event.

Minister for the Environment and Sustainability, Prof John Cortes added: “We thank the artists that carefully crafted the Awards as well as all those who nominated and submitted entries for the awards.

“The Awards drew attention to the diversity of intiatives across our community that are seeking to build a better future.

“We hope that by recognising and sharing this best practice we can inspire others to take on practical and relevant steps in support of sustainability”.

Professor Daniella Tilbury, Commissioner for Sustainable Development and Future Generations, was very grateful to all.

“It is important to celebrate achievement but also to scale up the adoption of sustainability.

“There is an urgency which requires us all to get involved as well as to rethink our engagement with people with planet.

“We must encourage a move away from single actions to embracing more sustainable lifestyles and professional responsibilities.

“I am very grateful to the youth groups, community action groups, NGOs, associations, clubs, schools and businesses that are tackling sustainability issues head-on”.

This is the full list of winners:

1. ENGAGEMENT FOR SUSTAINABILITY (COMMUNITY)

The 2020 winner: Action for Housing and GBC Viewpoint Programme

2. SUSTAINBLE TECHNOLOGY

The 2020 winner: Girls In Tech

3. EDUCATION FOR SUSTAINABILITY

The 2020 winner: St BernardsFirst School Runner-up: Marlene Dalli

4. SUSTAINABLE EVENTS

The 2020 winner: Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

5. SUSTAINABLE FOOD:

The 2020 winner: Calentita Festival

6. SUSTAINABLE BUSINESS:

The 2020 winner: Gibraltar ShineEasy Ltd Runner-up: TSN

7. SUSTAINABLE ENGAGEMENT (Business):

The 2020 joint winners: Chestertons and Carmel Khalilian Runner-up: OTWO

8. REGIONAL IMPACT:

The 2020 winner: Instituto de Estudios Campogibraltareños

9. PLANNING, DESIGN AND CONSTRUCTION:

The 2020 winner: North Gorge Ltd Runner-Up: GCArchitects, E&M Engineers Ltd, Carduus and Casais

10. SUSTAINABILITY IN SPORT AND LEISURE:

The 2020 winner: Gibraltar 2019 NatWest International Island Games

Runner-up: Europa Football Club

11. MINISTER’S FUTURE GENERATIONS AWARD: The finalists:

The 2020 joint winners are: #GibraltarSchoolStrike4Climate and Joyful Riot

12. GIBRALTAR’s 2020 YOUNG CHAMPION

The 2020 Young Champion is Iona Sacarello