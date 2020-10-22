A GIBRALTAR man was sentenced to spend three years in prison for paedophilia by a Supreme Court judge.

Dylan Trinidad, 24, was charged with having sex with a child under 16-years-old and having hundreds of indecent images of them.

The now convicted paedophile was only sentenced for the sexual act and not for the images, which was seen as an ‘aggravating factor’.

Trinidad was first arrested in December 2018 by the detectives from the RGP Safeguarding Team.

It was at this point that he was charged with having sex with a child and four charges for the indecent images he had stored.

“The sentence imposed today will run following completion of time he is serving in custody at HM Prison Windmill Hill for other offences unrelated to this investigation,” said the RGP.

“The indecent images relate solely to the victim in this case and not to any other children in the community.”

Sports bar break-in

Earlier in the week, two men and a juvenile girl were arrested in connection with a burglary at the MUGA bar in Bayside Road.

Christian Baglietto, 42, and Nabil Medhurst, 23, both had drugs on them when they were detained.

The suspected thieves were seen breaking into the premises at the Victoria Stadium on Monday night by Drug Squad officers in the area.

By the time officers got onto the scene they had forced entry into the bar.

Baglietto, who also was breaching bail conditions, had a knife, torch and hashish on him.

He was charged with burglary, being equipped to steal and possession of a class B drug.

Medhurst was found after a search of Glacis Estate by the Royal Gibraltar Police.

He had 13.2g of MDMA on him, a class A drug, which was added to the burglary charge.

A juvenile female who was in his company spat at police and tried to stop his arrest by the RGP.

She was charged with assault and obstruction of police for which she received bail.

Both Baglietto and Medhurst are in police cells awaiting trial.