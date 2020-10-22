BAYSIDE school has been hit by three more cases of COVID-19 at once as the pandemic slowed down in Gibraltar.

Another case was discovered at St Anne’s Upper Primary school with the overall tally for the Rock now standing at 124.

However, the number of elderly people infected at ERS residences has risen to five, with eight patients in hospital suffering from the virus.

The three new cases at Bayside School led to the self-isolation of two staff members and 72 pupils.

Only two members of staff and two students were affected by the fourth case at St Anne’s Upper Primary.

The fast containment of possible cases was carried out by Contact Testing Bureau that will notify parents if any further action needs to be taken.

Under measures announced earlier this week, restaurants, cafes and bars will be hit by more restrictions.

The public are being advised to wear a mask at all times and the elderly have been recommended to stay at home.

As a result, nearly 900 people are now known to be self-isolating after the population was tested almost twice over.