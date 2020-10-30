THREE men who twice tried to smuggle illegal migrants into Spain from Morocco will serve five years in prison in Spanish prisons.

The trio had their sentences confirmed after appealing to the Andalusian Supreme Court (TSJA).

The original charges concerned two journeys carried out with the traditional ‘patera’ fishing boats across the Straits of Gibraltar

The first journey was carried out in June 2018 with 37 people aboard charging each person €2,500 for the journey.

The three men organised the trip between them, including piloting the boat and picking up the migrants on arrival.

On September 4 2018, the trio tried the same feat again except this time with 51 passenger aboard including two children.

This time the boat was intercepted by the Guardia Civil and the migrants were taken into care by the Algeciras lifeguards.

The sentences followed a similar imprisonment for another Moroccan for another people smuggling attempt back in June.

The Straits of Gibraltar are a popular crossing point for Africans seeking a better life in Europe.

Smuggling rings take advantage of this situation to pack out small boats in often unsafe conditions to make a quick buck.