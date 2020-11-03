AROUND £2,500 of drugs were seized after officers challenged suspected dealers at Ocean Village.

Two 23-year-old local men and a 32-year-old Spaniard were arrested on Sunday night for having cocaine and other drugs.

The actions of the police came after two of the men were challenged on Sunday evening by Response Team officers at Ocean Village.

They were found to be carrying several wrappers of cocaine and were arrested.

One of them was charged with resisting arrest and allegedly intimidating a witness.

Officers from the RGP Drug Squad then moved in and searched three local homes and the Ocean Village leisure area.

They found and seized mobile phones, more cocaine wrappers, diazepam and other drug supply equipment.

The street value of the drugs, of classes A, B and C, came to £2,500

All three men are on bail as investigations continue.

Terror ready

In a separate statement, the Commissioner of Police has warned the public to be aware of suspicious activities after the terrorist attacks in Vienna yesterday.

Four civilians were killed after gunmen started firing shots in the Austrian capital in a what is believed to be a terrorist attack.

“Events over the past few days have reminded us all of the terrorist threat we face,” said police chief Richard Ullger. “Cooperation between the public and the police is a powerful defence.”

The public can expect to see more armed patrols in the city centre as a result.

Despite the attacks the threat level has remained at moderate, meaning that the threat level is ‘possible but unlikely’.