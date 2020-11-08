GRANADA must close all its bars and restaurants from Tuesday, the Junta has announced.

The province must also close all non-essential businesses from the same date as part of the stricter coronavirus measures revealed today.

The tough restrictions, announced by president Juanma Moreno at a press conference this afternoon, will be in place until at least November 23.

Granada has been dealt a much tougher hand than its neighbours due to its COVID-19 figures, which are ‘much worse’ in comparison, said Moreno.

Most importantly the hospital figures are ‘very worrying’, the Partido Popular leader added.

“The data forces us to increase measures,” he said, “the Junta does not have the power to order home confinement, that can only be done by the Government of Spain.

“I ask all residents in Granada, to please, please stay at home.”