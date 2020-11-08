ANDALUCIA has announced a string of stricter measures to fight coronavirus including closing bars earlier and tightening the curfew.

Speaking at a press conference this afternoon, president Juanma Moreno said all municipalities in the region will be closed off from November 10 (Tuesday).

The measure will be in place for at least two weeks.

It means you will only be permitted to leave your town with a justified reason, with exceptions to be detailed when the decree is published in the BOJA regional bulletin later today.

The exceptions include travelling for work, medical or legal reasons or if you are caring for a dependant.

Meanwhile, also from Tuesday, the curfew will be from 10pm to 7am.

Bars and restaurants across the whole region must also close at 6pm, along with all non-essential businesses.

In Granada, the hospitality industry will be completely closed due to the province having the highest rate of coronavirus.

It had been suggested that provinces with a lower incidence rate would be spared the stricter measures against the hospitality industry but Moreno’s government has now decided to take a region-wide approach.

In response to journalists’ questions, Moreno said Granada is the most concerning province in terms of coronavirus and pleaded with residents there to ‘stay at home.’