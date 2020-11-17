NEW COVID-19 infections have shown a fall on a week-to-week basis in Alicante Province.

The Monday(November 16) evening report from the Valencian Health Ministry reported 204 new positives in the area, compared to 312 the previous Monday.

The Valencian Community as a whole reported 481 new cases, down by 230 over a week.

There were 28 deaths across the region.

Hospitalisations stand at 544 in Alicante Province, compared to 531 seven days earlier.

Patients in ICUs have gone up from 85 to 111 over a week.

Tonight’s report will be eagerly awaited as last Tuesday it logged a record daily figure for new COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

56 new outbreaks were reported yesterday across the Valencian Community, many of which are centred on Valencia City.

In Alicante Province, the major concern continues to be Elche with six fresh outbreaks consisting of 29 new infections all caused through socialising.