A MUM has been airlifted to hospital after being crushed by an SUV in Sotogrande this morning.

The 35-year-old, who was with her six-year-old son when she was hit, has multiple traumas to her shoulder, hip and face.

The unnamed mother was bending down to pick up her keys outside the Sotogrande International school on Avenida de la Reserva.

The driver of the SUV did not see the pair and ran over the mother, who managed to protect her young son.

The woman became trapped under the vehicle and had to be rescued by firefighters before being taken to hospital by helicopter.

Emergency service 112 said the horrific accident took place at around 9.10am.

