THE Costa Blanca will see restrictions on the number of people that can get together for Christmas parties and family gatherings.

Valencia’s president, Ximo Puig, told reporters today(November 19) that a final decision on numbers would be worked out in the second week of December,

December 9 is when the Valencian Community is scheduled to finish the night curfew and border closure.

Ximo Puig said: ” You cannot take hasty decisions but we will not be having celebrations as normal, but we cannot specify exactly what we will do. We have to see what happens with infections over the next few weeks.”

A national working group has been set up to see if all of Spain’s regions can adopt roughly the same measures for the festive season with exceptions for higher COVID-19 infection areas.

Ximo Puig also suggested that people should buy their Christmas presents earlier this year to reduce the risk of overcrowding in shops nearer to the holiday period.

“Christmas will be different this year but I believe the important thing is not such much how we celebrate it but that we still feel the emotions of the time of year,” he added.