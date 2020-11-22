THE FOURTH and fifth COVID-19 deaths has been reported this weekend in Gibraltar.

A 65 to 70-year-old man died from not being able to breathe as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia.

The Government reported that he had underlying conditions ‘that made him particularly vulnerable to COVID-19’.

“He was unfortunately not strong enough to resist COVID-19, which regrettably took him before his time,” said the medical authorities.

“The patient died yesterday morning from respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19 pneumonia.”

The second death of a 45 to 50-year-old man came as a result of multi-organ failure caused by COVID-19 pneumonia and sepsis.

“I knew the deceased personally from our school days and more recently from my role in government,” revealed Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“I am deeply saddened to hear of his passing, too young and too soon.

“This is therefore a genuinely sad and difficult announcement to make, not least because of his age.

“In just 11 short days, Gibraltar has sadly mourned the deaths of 5 members of our community to this vicious virus.

“Less than 2 weeks ago, we had lost nobody.”

Cases drop

Numbers of active cases are down to 78 in the British territory with 14 of them now in hospital.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, said: ‘It is extremely sad to have to confirm the loss of other members of our community, too soon to COVID-19.

“My heartfelt condolences go to the friends and family of the deceased, on behalf of all the people of Gibraltar.

“Although the numbers of active cases in Gibraltar are currently on a downward trend, we can’t afford to let our guard down.

“Today’s upsetting news is a difficult reminder of its worst effects, particularly for those who are most vulnerable.

‘This is a terrible illness for which there is no vaccine available as yet and no cure.”

He warned the public that ‘we are not out of the woods yet’, even if a vaccines could be ready in the next few months.

“Please, therefore, do the simple things to help protect yourself, your family and your friends.

“Take extra care if you are vulnerable or come into contact with someone who is vulnerable.

“Wash your hands, keep a safe distance and wear a mask where you have to.”