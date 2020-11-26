BUDGET airline Ryanair has announced that it will be introducing new routes between Spain and the UK in 2021.

On the cards will be routes from Alicante – Elche and Mallorca to their new base at Teeside’s Airport in the north of England.

The initial plan will be to introduce two flights per week beginning on July 1, 2021 between the UK and the two tourist favourites.

The two new routes come as the Irish based airline returns to Teesside International Airport near Darlington for the first time in 10 years.

“We are delighted to be back in Teesside with two new routes to Alicante and Mallorca, both routes will operate twice weekly as part of our Teesside Summer 2021 schedule.” said Ryanair in a press release.

“Customers in Teesside can now book flights to Alicante and Mallorca and enjoy a well deserved summer break as far out as October 2021.”

It has been ten years since Ryanair last ran out of Teesside, and according to Tees Valley Mayor, Ben Houchen, the deal has been in the pipeline for some time.

“We have had to iron out numerous legal details but we are now delighted to announce the news.” said Houchen.

Ryanair’s return to the North comes as TUI revealed plans to introduce their Teesside – Mallorca routes in June 2021.