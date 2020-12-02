SPIRITS are expected to lift this weekend as Vega Baja towns light up for Christmas.

It comes as Guardamar and Los Montesinos have revealed the days and times of their xmas lights switch-ons.

ALL READY: Guardamar Mayor, Jose Luis Saez and Maria Venerdi of the town’s International Relations team

Los Montesinos kicks off the weekend on Friday, December 4, at 6pm where a socially-distanced ceremony is planned.

After a COVID-ravaged year, the council is encouraging families to buy as much as they can in local stores.

In the coastal resort of Guardamar, the ceremony featuring the switching on of Christmas lights, the tree and nativity scene will be on Saturday, also at 6pm.

The council has prepared a series of Christmas activities for the whole family, guaranteeing all security and health measures required by the COVID-19 pandemic.

On December 24, from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, the Santa Claus train will travel through the streets of Guardamar to entertain children at the doors of their houses.