THE King of Spain has returned to royal duties after testing negative for coronavirus.

King Felipe VI took a step back from public appearances and self-isolated for ten days when he came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

While he was in quarantine, public duties fell to Queen Letizia with her husband making just one appearance, via video.

But the king proved he was fighting fit when he returned to public life on December 3, attending a high profile cultural meeting at the Pardo Palace in Madrid.

King Felipe oversaw the board meeting of the Carolina Foundation which works to promote educational and scientific ties between Spain and IberoAmerican countries.

The King of Spain is its Honorary President when the foundation was estavblished in 2000.

The meeting, held in the Hapsburg Room of the Royal Pardo Palace, was attended by Spain’s Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, as well as the country’s Foreign Minister and Education Minister.

Meanwhile, Queen Letizia was at the Royal Palace in Madrid where she opened display of 16th century tapestries.

The exhibition celebrates the work of Rafael Sanzio and marks the 500th anniversary of his death. All the tapestries were created for King Philip II of Spain and the exhibition is the first time they have all been seen together since the 1500s.