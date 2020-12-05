FIREFIGHTERS in Mallorca have rescued a man 14 hours after he fell down a 20ft hole in an abandoned quarry.

The dramatic rescue took place close to the Torrent dels Jueus in Llucmajor on Friday.

The 54-year-old man had been out walking the previous afternoon when he plunged down the deep hole.

He was knocked unconscious, spending the entire night at the bottom of a pit.

He regained consciousness just after 6am the next day.

The next obstacle was finding his mobile phone which came out of his hand when he fell.

He was able to pull himself around the ground in the dark to search for the phone until he found it.

Thankfully, there was just enough signal to call the emergency services and ask for help.

However, firefighters were faced with a challenge to locate the man since he only remembered that he had been walking near to a quarry between Palma and Llucmajor.

Four hours later he was found and pulled out.

RESCUE: Firefighters thankfully found the man 14 hours after he fell

He has suffered several fractures and a head injury but is expected to make a full recovery.

It comes just weeks after a British teenager was rescued when she slipped and fell down a muddy bank on the Costa del Sol.

The teen knocked herself unconscious, leaving her perched on the edge of a steep 10 metre slope.

She was with a group of friends near an aqueduct on the Paseo del Obispo in Coin when the near-tragedy happened.