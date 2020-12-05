WHILE going vegan is often considered a health conscious option, meat-free diners like to splurge on calories now and then too.

Fast food vegan restaurants are a growing trend across Europe and now the tasty treat has made its way to Spain.

Netherlands restaurant Vegan Junk Food Bar has opened up its first location in Barcelona’s El Born neighbourhood with burgers and rainbow fries on the menu.

Since the launch in late November, there have been queues down the street as plant-based foodies hanker for the famed meat-free burgers.

The Vegan Junk Food Bar has previously won two awards at the Dutch Vegan Awards, so diners in Spain have rushed to enjoy the mouth watering experience.

YUM: meat-free feast

And its clear there’s a large appetite for meat-free options in Spain as the country’s cities topped the charts for vegan menus this September.

According to research, Seville, Madrid, Valencia and Barcelona are all among the top 10 cities to live in with a plant-based diet.

In light of this demand, Vegan Junk Food Bar said their expansion to Spain was a ‘logical consequence’.

With millennial pink decor and urban graffiti murals throughout the restaurant, the trendy and ethical eatery has effortlessly become an El Born hot spot.

Vegan Junk Food Bar Barcelona is open every day of the week to dine in or takeaway on Carrer de Manresa nr.4, El Born.