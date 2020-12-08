THE Valencian Community has reported 2,120 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

The latest report issued last night(December 7) is the first set of statistics issued since Friday evening.

That means the cumulative number of weekend cases is 628 more than the previous weekend.

In Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, the new case figure was declared at 630, up by 91 on the last weekend statistics.

The big Valencian Community rises are down to increased numbers in Valencia Province, which has accounted for 58 of the 69 new outbreaks, principally in Valencia City.

Just 14 deaths from the coronavirus have been reported in the Community over three days, as opposed to 20 the previous Monday evening.

Hospitalisations remain on a downward slope in Alicante Province with 337 cases compared to 418 on November 30.

Patients in the province’s ITUs have fallen from 94 to 86 over seven days.