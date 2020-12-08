THE Diputacion de Malaga has announced it will offer 65 free cultural activities for all ages and all audiences over the Christmas period.

The Culture Department of the Malaga Provincial Council, through Culturama, the Canovas del Castillo Provincial Library and the Centro Cultural Generacion del 27, have organised an extensive programme covering all types of activities for young and old to enjoy, including theatre, children’s shows, storytelling, circus, magic shows, cinema, poetry readings, exhibitions and training workshops.

The musical performances of Malaga’s pop group Efecto Mariposa, the Spanish copla and flamenco singer Maria Jose Santiago and the concerts of the Malaga Provincial Symphony Orchestra (OSP), stand out in a programme with an underlying Malaga flair.

The initiative, whose invitations can be downloaded on the mientrada.net platform a week prior each event, was announced by the Deputy for Culture, Victor Gonzalez.

“The programming is very broad and varied to satisfy all audiences during this month of December, despite the restrictions by the pandemic,” he said.

The majority of the cultural activities will be held in the Maria Victoria Atencia (MVA) and Edgar Neville auditoriums, as well as some municipalities throughout the province.

Culturama of the Diputacion de Malaga will also tour the province with various puppet shows and workshops, specifically in the towns of: Coin, Alhaurin el Grande, Algatocin, Alhaurin de la Torre, Campillos, Jumera de Libar and Marbella.

Additionally, the Provincial Library Canovas del Castillo, besides its own activities in the MVA, has organised storytelling and reading workshops in the municipalities of Almogia, Almargen, Montejaque, Ardales, Cañete la Real, Villanueva de Algaidas and Cortes de la Frontera.