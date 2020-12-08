POLICE in Mallorca have busted a drug gang that used a bar as its main distribution point.

As part of a crackdown on narcotics across the island, three men were arrested and charged with drug trafficking.

According to investigators, a resident tipped off police about the bar in Ses Salines, leading to a covert surveillance operation by plain-clothed officers.

Once enough evidence was collected, Guardia Civil raided the premises and found wrapped packages of cocaine, weighing scales and over €5,000 in cash.

In recent weeks, police have smashed multiple drug trafficking gangs on the island.

In November, a beauty salon was busted in Palma for selling heroin and marijuana behind the till.

In the same month, a fruit and vegetable shop was also discovered to be selling cocaine behind its cash register.

Last week, agents also took down a major drug trafficking ring operating in Capdepera.