THE royal family stepped out together in Madrid to as they chaired the meeting of the patronage of Girona’s Princess Foundation.

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia were joined by their daughters Princesses Leonor and Sofia at El Pardo palace.

The Spanish royals posed for a photograph before they received members of the patronage prior to the meeting.

Looking as elegant as ever, Letizia, 48, wore a seasonal red top with stunning black skirt complete with floral pattern detail, and high stiletto heels.

Heir to the throne, Princess Leonor, looked every inch the princess in a paisley printed dress with ruffle hem line.

The 14-year-old was pictured alongside her sister Princess Sofia, 13, who wore a similarly stylish monochromatic frock.

All of the family donned masks for the occasion.

The Prince of Girona Foundation was created in 2009 by a group of Catalan businesspeople and financiers, with the patronage of Felipe, then heir to the throne.