GOOGLE is down across the world, affecting millions of businesses.

It means all of its services, including Youtube, Drive and Gmail are currently inaccessible.

According to Downdetector, a website which tracks company activity globally, says it has been down since around 12pm.

Google said it was ‘aware of the problem’ and acknowledged that a ‘majority’ of its customers could not access its services.

A reason for the global outage was not given.

More to follow…