A WHITE supremacist who was planning to start a race war has been arrested in the sleepy city of Ronda.

The suspect, whose house was filled with Nazi memorabilia, was cuffed as part of a year-long investigation by the Guardia Civil and Catalunya’s Mossos d’esquadra which saw another man arrested in Pamplona on December 10.

Both men are being charged with belonging to a terrorist organisation after ‘trying to create isolated and armed white communities’, police said.

SHOCKING: Raid of suspect’s home in Ronda unearths Nazi and flags of far-right empires

According to a manifesto, first seen online by investigators in 2019, the group wanted to create armed communities in rural areas in preparation for a race war.

They declared their intention to stock up on weapons and prepare for the battle, which they expected at any moment and believed they could provoke if they ‘ignited the spark’ with an attack.

Preparing for this conflict would be the only way in which the white race could survive the arrival of other groups of foreigners, the manifesto claimed.

The plan only came to light when two other members were arrested on September 11 last year for intending to sell a date rape drug.

The two suspects were arrested in Pobla de Cervoles in Les Garrigues and in Campello in Alicante.

It was during this first investigation that officers discovered the racist manifesto. They now believe these two men were living in their respective rural towns to create their so-called ‘white communities.’

All four men are now facing several charges relating to their white supremacist activity.

Police said the group incited terrorist attacks against non-white people and were planning to sell drugs to finance their plans.

They published messages praising other terrorists, including Brenton Tarrant, who murdered 51 people in two mosques in New Zealand on March 15 last year.

Through various social media channels, police said, they shared and promoted content and propaganda attacking groups of people based on their race, origin, beliefs, sexual orientation, gender and more.

“Their marked white nationalism they justify with a ‘scientific’ basis that puts white people above all other human races,” researchers on the case said.

They also believe that the current governments are ‘anti-white’ and ‘favour clandestine North African immigration to Europe.’

The arrests are considered significant in the fight against the ‘growing extremism of far-right White Nationalism’, police said.

The arrested have been released ahead of trial but must periodically present themselves to the court.