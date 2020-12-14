ANDALUCIA has reported 718 new coronavirus infections Monday as the daily count once again drops below 1,000.

According to figures shared by the Junta, there were 1,053 cases detected on Sunday and 1,359 on Saturday.

It comes after record lows were achieved last Wednesday and Thursday (366 and 544 cases respectively), following the long bank holiday weekend which saw a drop in PCR testing.

The infection rate has now been on the decline for two days in row following three straight days of increase.

It will be a welcome sign for regional leader Juanma Moreno, who announced the lifting of several restrictions last week.

This past weekend allowed for travel between municipalities while shops were permitted to open until 9pm.

The most populous region now has a cumulative incidence rate of 144.8 cases per 100,000 people, placing it below the national average of 189.56.

And while 20 new COVID patients were admitted to hospitals in the region on Monday, there are 183 fewer than a week ago (1,349).

Of these, some 290 are in intensive care units, representing a drop of 11 from Sunday and 63 fewer than last Monday.

Los pacientes en la UCI bajan de 300 en #Andalucía. No nos conformamos, tenemos que seguir reduciendo el número de personas ingresadas para salvar más vidas y dar un mayor respiro a los hospitales. Con una actitud responsable, estamos colaborando con los sanitarios. pic.twitter.com/4QI91GE5Ok — Juanma Moreno (@JuanMa_Moreno) December 14, 2020

“The patients in ICUs drops below 300 in Andalucia,” Moreno tweeted today.

“We must not lose our grip, we have to continue lowering the number of people in hospitals to save more lives and give hospitals a break.

“With responsible behaviour we are helping health workers.”

During the peak of the second wave, the region had 3,478 coronavirus patients (November 10), meaning the figure has more than halved in little over a month.

In the region’s ICUs, meanwhile, a peak on November 18 saw 528 coronavirus sufferers, a figure which has almost halved, reaching 290 as of Monday.

Moreno had been cautious in lifting restrictions too significantly and causing a ‘dreaded third wave.’

From December 18, if there has been no dramatic uptick in the virus, travel will be permitted between the provinces.

Additionally people from outside the region will be allowed to enter but only for the purpose of visiting family.