THE 2021 winners of the prestigious Michelin Star have been revealed for Spain and Portugal in a virtual event held last night.

After a two week delay, the presentation held at the Royal Casa de Correos in Madrid awarded over 20 Spanish restaurants after what has been a difficult year for the industry.

Head of the Michelin Guide, Gwendal Poullennec, gave a message earlier this year, reassuring businesses that the institution would still be awarding the country’s eateries despite the COVID-19 impact.

Among the recipients of stars are 21 new winners, including one in Alicante, one in Valencia and one in Murcia.

Odiseo in Murcia, gained its first coveted star for its spectacular restaurant as part of the Odiseo Leisure Centre.

Odiseo Restaurant in Murcia has gained a coveted Michelin Star

Chef Nazario Cano welcomed the award, and thanked his team for their incredible work during the year.

“It is now our responsibility to maintain it through these difficult times,” said Cano.

Odiseo’s star now brings Murcia’s total to four, with the renowned Cabaña Buenavista holding two and the Cartagena restaurant Magoga holding one.

Beaza & Rufete in Alicante, run by Joaquin Baeza, also obtained its first Michelin Star, as did the stunning La Salita restaurant in Valencia.

“A house that exudes passion, trade and subtle contrasts, since the studied simplicity of the premises is offset by a high gastronomic level,” read the inspector’s report on Beaza & Rufete, a humble looking restaurant sat in the Playa de San Juan area of Alicante.

For the full list with new winners in bold, visit the Michelin Website here.