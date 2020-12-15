WITH its star-studded guest lists, swanky villas and glamorous beach bars, Marbella has long counted itself as one of Europe’s most sophisticated destinations. But beyond the promenade lights, you’ll find intimate villas and stunning townhouses that strike the perfect balance between luxury and homeliness.

Nestled on Spain’s Costa del Sol, Marbella is a firm favourite amongst expats, holidaygoers and those taking advantage of remote working during the COVID crisis.

Visiting the city’s oldest estate agent Panorama Properties, Mayoress Angeles Munoz said Marbella was still ‘a benchmark’ destination in the south of Spain.

“Marbella continues to be a benchmark and an in-demand destination for second home owners and also for professionals that choose Marbella as their ideal permanent home to live and work,” she said.

And no one knows this better than Panorama Properties, a real estate agency founded in Marbella 50 years ago.

The team recently renovated their sales offices in Puente Romano to mark the major anniversary and were thrilled to accept Mayor Munoz through their doors.

She applauded the family-run company, directed and managed by Christopher Clover, for making Marbella a ‘reliable destination’ for buyers and sellers on the coast.

“Marbella takes pride in having companies such as Panorama Properties, led by professionals such as Christopher Clover and his children, who over the last 50 years in the city have contributed greatly in making the brand Marbella be associated with prestige and professionalism,” she said.

“It is of utmost importance that companies like Panorama are able provide legal and urban security to these buyers.

“Having companies with the solvency of Panorama Properties makes us a more reliable destination.”

Christopher Clover added that he was delighted to have served the area for half a century, calling Marbella ‘a unique quality environment that continues to attract people from all over the world’.