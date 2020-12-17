ANDALUCIA has modified its coronavirus deescalation plan to allow for bars and cafes to open between 6pm and 8pm from tomorrow until January 10.

Establishments that wish to remain open during these hours, however, must have a cafe licence and cannot serve alcohol in the two-hour window.

It was not immediately clear whether the measure applies to restaurants, but ABC Sevilla suggested they would still have to close between 6pm and 8pm.

The second stage of the Xmas plan will begin at midnight tonight and will see the loosening of other restrictions.

These include travelling between the eight provinces and shops being permitted to open until 10:30pm.

More to follow…