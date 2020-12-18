ANDALUCIA has detected 1,017 new coronavirus cases Friday while almost five times as many people recovered.

The figure is a welcome drop from the 1,383 detected on Thursday and suggests the region may have staved off a lethal rebound following the long bank holiday weekend at the beginning of the month.

Meanwhile a total of 5,021 people overcame the virus in the past 24 hours.

Out of the eight provinces, Malaga detected both the most number of new cases (187) but also the highest number of recoveries (1,004).

Sevilla counted the second-most cases Friday with 160, followed by Granada with 157, Jaen 156, Cadiz 115, Cordoba 95, Huelva 75 and Almeria 72.

The incidence rate of the virus in the most populous region is now 134.9 cases per 100,000 people, down from 136.7 on Thursday.

It puts it further away from the national average of 207.26 cases per 100,000 people.

Friday also saw restrictions loosened in the region to allow for travel between the eight provinces.

The curfew has also been changed by an hour at each end, to 11pm to 6am, and bars and restaurants will be permitted to operate a late service between 8pm and 10:30pm, but must be closed between 6pm to 8pm.

It comes after the Junta modified the coronavirus restrictions to allow for cafeterias to remain open throughout the afternoon and until 10:30pm – as long as no booze is served between the aforementioned two-hour window.

It had previously been suggested that bars would join cafes in being permitted to open throughout the day, but a Junta source cleared up any doubt today.

“The only change is that establishments which are listed as cafeterias, chocolaterias and ice cream parlours can open between the two-hour window,” the source, who works in the parliament, told the Olive Press.

“If an establishment is a bar-cafe or a pub, it will not be included, regardless of whether or not it has coffee machines, the most important is what type of business they are registered as.”

Businesses which are categorised with the Junta under groups 672 (Cafeterias), 674.6 (Establishments in theatres/cinemas) and 676 (chocolaterias and ice cream parlours), are the ONLY ones who can open during these hours.