THE VALENCIA regional government has met with health authorities to agree that security measures in public places must be increased from today.

A top level security coordination meeting was held yesterday, December 18) to discuss varying Covid-19 figures and preventing any further spread of the virus.

At the end of the meeting, minister Gabriela Bravo explained that, “police presence will be increased by 50% in commercial areas, hotel establishments and in areas that have bars, restaurants and nightlife.”

He justified the measures by claiming, “over the last few days there has been a significant increase in the number of complaints for non-compliance [of PPE] mainly during this weekend.”

Bravo also quoted figures from the Ministry of Health, where “an upturn in infections has been reported after the last weekend of November.”

Regarding the beleaguered hospitality sector, Bravo insisted bar and restaurant owners must, “understand that the responsibility has to be for everyone to guarantee … since it is a determining factor in reducing infections.”

Technical meetings were later between the local police, the Generalitat Police, the National Police and the Civil Guard.

Finally, Bravo appealed to everyone with a simple message, “this is the individual responsibility of citizens because the collective sacrifice is very important to get ahead and control the contagion curve.”