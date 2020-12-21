A Torrevieja health centre that serves a large British expat population has once again won an international award for its high standards.

The facility on the San Luis urbanisation has had its Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation renewed for another three years.

The centre was the first in the Valencian Community to get the award in 2017.

It’s an audit that guarantees the quality of care for patients throughout their appointment and treatment process, as well as guaranteeing that the centre follows high standards.

The heath centre comes under the Torrevieja Health Department which is run by the private contractor, Ribera Salud.

They will cease to manage services in the Torrevieja area from October 2021, at which point they return to Valencian public control.

Health Department manager, Dr. Eva Baró, said: “I have worked very hard to guarantee the best assistance to our patients, even more so in a year like this in which we have had to adapt to circumstances.”

455 indicators within five key sections were measured for the San Luis facility to retain the JCI accreditation.

They include quality and safety, community participation, and the management of the centre.