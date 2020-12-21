THE Valencian Community has reported 2,713 new COVID-19 cases between Friday evening and this Monday night(December 21), as regional infection rates remain one of the highest in Spain.

That’s up by 593 compared to the whole of the previous weekend according to the Valencian health ministry figures.

As a barometer of the rising case count, the previous weekend figures produced just a 26 case increase in new infections.

In Alicante Province, which includes the Costa Blanca, the new case total was declared at 939, up by over 300 cases on a weekend-to-weekend basis.

The heath ministry said that 20 people had died since the last update on fatalities on Friday.

Nine of those who passed away were in care homes.

Hospitalisations went up by 34 over a week to 359 in Alicante Province, with one additional patient in ICUs totalling 81 patients compared to December 14.

There were 63 new outbreaks in the Valencian Community since Saturday with 13 of those in Alicante Province.

The largest outbreak was in Orihuela with 10 caused at a work setting.

Socially-caused outbreaks were recorded in Benidorm, Alcoy and Pinoso.