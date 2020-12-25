SPAIN’S golden boy, Rafael Nadal, has shared his love for Mallorca by enjoying a hike in the Serra de Tramuntana mountains and posting this gorgeous family snap.

The sporting hero, born and raised on the island, posted a picture on his social media accounts alongside his wife, Mery Perello, and friends, including former tennis player and coach Tomeu Salva.

BLISS: Nadal with his wife Mery Perello and friends

Nadal captioned the photo: “In Mallorca we can play sports and enjoy nature in winter at the same time. How lucky we are. This weekend I really enjoyed these moments and landscapes with my family and friends.”

The current number two in the ATP wold rankings has had a very successful year, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In October, a street in Mallorca was named after Nadal as a thank you for his involvement in the October 2018 floods.

Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, the epicentre of the devastating downpours, also declared the Mallorcan as the municipality’s adoptive son.

Nadal had joined thousands of local volunteers to deal with the immediate aftermath of the storm, including cleaning up streets ravaged by mud.

Last year, Nadal was also handed a Silver Medal from the Guardia Civil for his impressive off-court heroics to help Spain’s youth.

HERO: Nadal was given the Silver Medal in recognition of his off-court work

Nadal had joined the force’s programme to train up young people on the potential dangers of cyberspace.

Key areas of the programme include ‘ethical hacking’, ‘digital jurists’, ’communicators’ and ‘economy and business’.

The tennis legend was recognised for his ‘selfless support’ of the project.

Guardia Civil chiefs said that Nadal had reached over 200,000 people through his work and made it possible for 1,000 young people to participate in the Cyberleague.