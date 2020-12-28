COVID-19 has not taken a seasonal break according to new figures released tonight(December 28) for the Costa Blanca and the whole of the Valencian Community.

There’s also an increasing trend of people checking into Costa Blanca hospitals with the coronavirus

The regional health ministry reported a total of 2,752 new infections within the Valencian Community over the weekend, which includes figures from their Saturday morning update.

That is a rise of 39 on the previous weekend total.

Alicante Province, including the Costa Blanca, filed a total of 783 new cases over the weekend, compared to the previous weekend total of 939.

With the Xmas holiday period, its believed that the actual new case figures could be higher as reporting levels are not as comprehensive compared to previous weekends.

Infection rates in the Valencian Community are continuing to be amongst the highest in Spain, with bulk of new cases coming from Valencia Province.

Despite that, hospitalisations are climbing on a week-to-week basis in Alicante Province.

Tonight’s report shows 489 people getting hospital treatment compared to 359 on December 21.

104 patients are in ICUs as opposed to 81 a week earlier.

The first death rate figures have been provided by the regional health ministry since last Wednesday(December 23).

They show 43 fatalities, of which 13 are in Alicante Province.

56 new outbreaks have been reported in the Valencian Community, with Alicante Province accounting for 15 of those.

Nine of those outbreaks are down to mixing either at school or at work.

Four outbreaks have been recorded in Benidorm, two of those down to social origin totalling 15 infections.

Neighbouring Villajoyosa declared two outbreaks with four cases each, also attributed to social mixing.