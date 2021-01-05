A 51 year-old policeman stationed in Malaga in the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) has just died from COVID-19.

The officer, who was a member of the anti-riot ‘Group V’ squad in Malaga, died yesterday morning, three days after testing positive for coronavirus.

According to official sources, the 51-year-old policeman, Antonio Jesus, had began to feel very unwell following his return from Gran Canaria, where he had been temporarily stationed aiding the arrival of migrants on the islands.

Following the health protocol, on his return from the islands he underwent an initial antigen test on December 30, which was negative.

Two days after the first test he was subjected to a second test, this time a PCR, which gave a positive result.

The police officer’s condition deteriorated considerably within hours, and though he was rapidly admitted to hospital, he died three days later.

A spokesperson from the Spanish Confederation of Police (CEP) has said “We are broken with grief. We lost a good policeman and a best friend.”

There is no evidence of any other positive COVID-19 tests among Antonio Jesus’ colleagues.