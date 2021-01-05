CITY councils cross Andalucia have got creative to make sure the children of the region don’t miss out on the festive magic.

COVID-19 has made the traditional Three Kings parades and processions impossible this year, but the wise men together with City Councils have worked hard to provide alternative activities which comply with the strict hygienic-sanitary security measures.

In Malaga City, the event will be televised.

At 5pm., Melchior, Gaspar and Baltasar will arrive at the Alcazaba Palace in Malaga where they will be greeted by the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the Councillor for Festivals, Teresa Porras.

The presentation will be live streamed on various platforms to ensure the children of the city are able to view the magical event from the safety of their homes.

The broadcast will commence at 5pm., and will be shown on the following social media platforms associated with Malaga City Council; Twitter: @malaga; Facebook: AyuntamientodeMalaga; Instagram: @ayuntamientomalaga and Tiktok: ayuntamientomalaga.

Giant size figures of the Three Kings have also been set up in Malaga. The three figures are located in three historic points of the city.

Melchor can be visited in Calle Alcazabilla; Gaspar, in Plaza de Felix Saenz; and Baltasar in Calle Compañia. Each figure is installed on a 50 kg platform permitting children in the area to see them from a distance, respecting the current health and security measures.

In Marbella, the parade will be a static exhibition.

The Three Kings parade in Marbella will be a static exhibition located in the Boulevard of San Pedro Alcantara.

Marbella City Council has informed that public order and security in the area will be controlled by over 200 police—local and nacional— as well as proteccion civil, firemen and private security.

The static exhibition of the Three Kings of the East on the Boulevard will take place on January 5 from 11am., to 8pm.

The Three kings in Sevilla and Cordoba have opted to take to the skies via hot-air balloons.

This Tuesday morning, starting just before 9am., two balloons will cross the sky over Sevilla.

One hot-air balloon will carry the Star of Bethlehem, the other, with greater capacity, will take Their Majesties the Three Kings of the East.

Both balloons will be escorted by a Guardia Civil helicopter.

Likewise, Cordoba will also see its sky blessed by the three wise men.