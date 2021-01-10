A SPANISH private security firm spied on Julian Assange on behalf of the USA while he was in London, it has been revealed.

Reports suggest that the company based in Jerez de la Frontera (Cadiz, Andalucia) was ostensibly employed to protect the Ecuadorian embassy during the Australian journalist’s long stay.

Julian Assange outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London

However, in true James Bond fashion, the company is said to have struck a deal with the CIA to record confidential meetings and conversations between Assange, his lawyers and associates.

Several witnesses and official documents allegedly prove that the Spanish firm handed over audio and video files of a private nature to the US intelligence services.

The case is currently being tried at the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid, after national media uncovered the scandal several weeks ago.

Assange himself launched the legal proceedings against the company and its manager, with accusations including offences against privacy, against the confidentiality of lawyer-client communications, misappropriation, bribery and money laundering.

The company owner is said to have travelled to a security trade fair in Las Vegas in 2015, where he reportedly made the contacts that led to his employment by US intelligence.