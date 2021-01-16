A MAN suspected of carrying out an horrific acid attack on his former girlfriend and another woman in Cartama on Tuesday has been arrested.

Officers closed in on the suspect, 26-year-old Jose Yannick, late last night in a property in the Las Lagunas area of Mijas after four days on the run from police.

Earlier that day, the suspect, known as El Melillero, was spotted riding through Mijas on a moped with another man, thought to be a friend.

In an attempt to evade capture, Yannick struck one of the police vehicles with his bike before fleeing with his accomplice.

Further investigations led officers to a property later that night, thought to be linked to the fugitive, and carried out surveillance until they could confirm that the wanted man was inside.

Upon realising that he was cornered, Yannick attempted to flee the house on a high powered Yamaha XS motorcycle.

La Guardia Civil detiene al #Melillero, presunto autor de la violenta agresión con ácido a dos mujeres en Cártama #Málaga pic.twitter.com/WcFeCKq2YG — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) January 16, 2021

Officers took chase but it was not long before the Melilla native lost control and crashed, allowing officers from the Guardi Civil and the Rapid Action Group to make an arrest.

Also arrested were five other men in the house, believed to be involved in the same criminal gang as Yannick, accused of helping to conceal his whereabouts.

Yannick has already seven previous warrants out for his arrest and 20 previous arrests for manslaughter, domestic violence and attacking a police officer.

He also was due to appear in court this week for a violent attack on a former partner in a Marbella nightclub in 2016.

According to sources clos to the operation, Yannick did not resist arrest despite desperate attempts to evade capture.

On Thursday, he ran a police checkpoint in his grey VW Golf R, narrowly avoiding waiting police officers and causing a 200kph police chase along the A-7 before abandoning the car and disappearing.

Yannick became one of Spain’s most wanted men after a vicious acid attack on Tuesday which left his ex girlfriend and another woman with 70% burns to their faces and necks.