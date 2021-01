TWO earthquakes measuring 4.1 and 4.3 on the Richter scale have hit Granada tonight.

The epicentres of both were in the town of Chauchina, at 10:36pm and and 10:44pm, according to the National Geographic Institute.

The tremors were just 5km deep and caused several aftershocks, some felt as far away as Malaga city and other parts of the province.

It comes after Granada was hit by the biggest earthquake in a decade at the weekend.

More to follow…