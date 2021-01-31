ANDALUCIA has added 7,892 coronavirus cases on Sunday, the second highest daily figure of the pandemic.

The number was only beaten yesterday, when 7,899 cases were detected, according to the Junta.

Meanwhile there were 22 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, 69 fewer than Saturday.

Out of the provinces, Sevilla counted the most new cases on Sunday with 1,955.

It was followed by Malaga with 1,787, Cadiz 1,293, Granada 935, Almeria 713, Cordoba 456, Huelva 448 and Jaen 305.

Meanwhile, some 36 people were hospitalised between Saturday and Sunday.

There are now a total of 4,569 coronavirus patients spread across Andalucia’s hospitals.

Of these, 684 are in intensive care units, six more than yesterday.

There are more coronavirus sufferers taking up conventional and ICU beds in the region than ever before.