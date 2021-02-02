106 PEOPLE have died from coronavirus in Andalucia between Monday and Tuesday in the deadliest 24-hour period of the entire pandemic.

The previous blackest day was on November 10, when 95 COVID-19 sufferers lost their lives.

Out of the eight provinces, Almeria saw the most deaths Tuesday with 26, followed by Malaga with 18, Jaen with 15, Cadiz 14, Granada and Sevilla both with 13, Cordoba 10 and Huelva two.

? Evolución de los casos confirmados de #COVID?19 y personas recuperadas en las últimas 24 horas en #Andalucía. ? pic.twitter.com/BOxlVqnCV1 — Junta de Andalucía (@AndaluciaJunta) February 2, 2021

In better news, the number of new cases has decreased for the second day in a row, with 3,795 being detected in the past 24 hours.

That is 557 fewer than Monday and 956 fewer than Tuesday last week, according to figures from the Junta.

Malaga province counted the most cases with 912, followed by Cadiz with 728, Sevilla with 795, Almeria 568, Cordoba 353, Huelva 205, Jaen 180 and Granada 144.

The drop in infections has also caused the 14-day cumulative incidence rate to lower by 28.1 points.

As of Tuesday it stands at 924.1 cases per 100,000 people.

But it will take some time for any prolonged decrease in infections to be felt in the region’s hospitals.

The number of COVID patients has now reached a new high of 4,980, of which 705 are in intensive care.

There were 197 people admitted with the disease in the past 24 hours while 13 were sent to the ICU.