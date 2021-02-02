THE Andalucian city of Cordoba has been voted the most beautiful in Spain in a recent online survey.

The study was carried out on the popular travel and culture website Lonely Planet’s social media platforms.

The site gathered the results of 52,000 responses who were asked to choose between the cities of Alcalá de Henares, Ávila, Baeza, Cáceres, Córdoba, Cuenca, Ibiza, Mérida, Salamanca, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Santiago from Compostela, Segovia, Tarragona, Toledo and Úbeda.

All of the chosen cities currently hold certification as a World Heritage Site.

Thanks to its stunning architecture and picturesque infrastructure, Cordoba took the top spot, with the site calling it “a stunning and historically rich city that transports the visitor between medieval Spain and modern Andalucian culture.”

The world’s leading travel website will publish a feature on Cordoba next month, showing the cities charms to an audience of millions across the globe.

This recent victory boosts Cordoba’s presence as one of the most sought after tourist destinations in Southern Spain.

Last month, the city was welcomed into the Executive Council of the World Tourism Organization (WTO).

The tourist department will take a seat as one of the organisation affiliate members, meaning it will take advantage of a global community of tourist management programs.

Cordoba will be eager to capitalise on its recent achievements after severe losses in the tourist industry last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data gathering website Statista, the province as whole has lost a total of €72 million since the virus began.