A FURTHER 105 people in Andalucia have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The bleak figure, released by the Junta, makes Friday the second-deadliest day of the pandemic in the region, beaten only by Tuesday, when 106 deaths were recorded.

But there are signs the tide is beginning to turn in terms of infections, with 5,150 new cases detected Friday.

That figure is 1,583 fewer than Thursday and 2,609 fewer than the same day last week.

? Evolución de la incidencia acumulada en #Andalucía.

? Casos diagnosticados por cada 100.000 habitantes durante las últimas semanas. #COVID?19 ?

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate for Andalucia has also dropped by 33.2 points within the last 24 hours to 849.7 cases per 100,000 people.

It is also 41 points lower than Friday last week.

Out of the eight provinces, Cordoba saw the most deaths Friday with 28, followed by Cadiz with 21, Malaga 12, Granada 11, Sevilla and Jaen both with nine, Huelva with eight and Almeria with seven.

In terms of the more than 5,000 new cases, Sevilla counted the most with 1,209, followed by Malaga with 1,038, Cadiz 889, Granada 518, Almeria 497, Cordoba 395, Jaen 305 and Huelva 299.

Meanwhile, hospitalisations have fallen for the third day in a row.

As of Friday there are 4,742 coronavirus patients spread across Andalucia’s hospitals, 125 fewer than Thursday – but 242 more than the same day last week.

However of these, 717 are in intensive care, eight more than Thursday.