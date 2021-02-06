THE driver wanted in connection to a fatal hit and run in Mallorca has surrendered to police.

A manhunt had been launched after a man, aged 34, was killed on the MA-15 highway in Algaida on January 28.

Minutes before being mowed down, the victim was involved in a collision with a red Fiat Punto.

The victim got out of his car to check the damage and as he was walking over to the other driver, he was run over by another car.

This driver failed to stop and fled the scene.

Investigators described the car as being an SUV.

They also said that a young man was behind the wheel and that a woman was sitting in the passenger seat.

The victim was rushed to hospital but died the next day.

In recent months, Mallorca has been plagued with several fatal hit and runs.

In October, a man, aged 55 and originally from the Czech Republic, was found by a motorist lying unconscious on the side of the road beside his car.

All indications had pointed to the man being hit by a car while he was attending to his vehicle.

In November, police also arrested the driver responsible for mowing down and killing a pedestrian while he was crossing the road on the outskirts of Palma.

The 54-year-old victim suffered severe head trauma and died in hospital.